SCANA Plant Closure Didn't Flout WARN Act, 4th Circ. Affirms

By Morgan Conley (November 30, 2021, 8:50 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit refused Tuesday to revive a class action claiming a South Carolina utility company violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act by not giving workers sufficient warning before a nuclear plant's abrupt shutdown. In a published opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel agreed with a lower court's finding that the circumstances leading up to and immediately following the layoffs impacting roughly 4,000 construction and engineering workers didn't violate the WARN Act, a federal law that imposes certain notice requirements in the event of foreseen plant closings and mass layoffs. The panel affirmed a South Carolina federal judge's January decision...

