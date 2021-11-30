Del. Judge Says No US Jurisdiction For GCX Clawback Case

By Rick Archer (November 30, 2021, 6:29 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday ruled that an attempt by GCX Ltd. to claw back nearly $10.2 million taken from its accounts by Standard Chartered Bank belongs in an English court, saying the case's only U.S. connections were 10 seconds of electronic transactions. In his opinion, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi dismissed GCX's adversary action under the doctrine of forum non conveniens, agreeing with Standard Chartered that neither it nor the underwater cable firm are based in the U.S. and that nearly every act leading to or involved in the transfer happened overseas. "Indeed, the only act which occurred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS