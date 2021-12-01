Full 5th Circ. Will Revisit Biden ICE Enforcement Priorities

By Grace Dixon (December 1, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- The full Fifth Circuit has agreed to review its September decision largely backing the Biden administration's policy curtailing immigration enforcements, lifting its stay of a preliminary injunction that blocked the guidelines. The preliminary injunction, issued in August by a Texas district court, had blocked federal policy that prioritized enforcement efforts for migrants thought to be a threat to national security, public safety or border security and a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement guidance implementing those priorities. The Fifth Circuit agreed Tuesday to revoke its stay of the injunction, and refused the federal government's request to pause proceedings while an updated immigration...

