Blank Rome Hires Deals Atty Away From German Co.

By Jessica Corso (December 2, 2021, 4:03 PM EST) -- Blank Rome LLP recently announced the growth of its corporate transactions team with the addition of a former vice president for German engineering firm Bilfinger SE as a partner in Houston. Brendan Cummings has joined Blank Rome's corporate, mergers and acquisitions and securities group, where he'll focus on transactions, dispute resolution, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance matters, the firm announced Tuesday. Cummings spent approximately the previous four years as a vice president and corporate secretary at Bilfinger's North American subsidiary, according to his LinkedIn profile, and prior to that was deputy general counsel at Tesco Corp. The last time he worked at...

