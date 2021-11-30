NY Says Amazon Should Be Forced To Address COVID Safety

By Hailey Konnath (November 30, 2021, 11:45 PM EST) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday asked an Empire State court to immediately force Amazon to address purported COVID-19 health and safety concerns at its warehouses, arguing that Amazon continues to profit from the work of its employees while failing to protect them. In the motion for a preliminary injunction, James asked the New York County Supreme Court to appoint a monitor to oversee implementation of public health and safety measures at a Staten Island facility that employs thousands of workers. Specifically, James wants Amazon to be required to modify its productivity monitoring practices to allow workers time for...

