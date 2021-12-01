Anderson Kill To COVID-19 Policyholders: Don't Give Up

By Daphne Zhang (December 1, 2021, 10:32 PM EST) -- Policyholders should not lose hope after most courts have sided with insurers in their battles over pandemic-related coverage, two Anderson Kill PC attorneys said Tuesday, noting the tide may turn as it did in the environmental and asbestos insurance wars. Rhonda D. Orin Marshall Gilinsky During a webinar hosted by Anderson Kill, which represents policyholders, partner Rhonda D. Orin and shareholder Marshall Gilinsky said policyholders should remind themselves that they are in the fight over pandemic business-interruption insurance for the long haul. "If you think you have coverage, go for it," Orin said. "There were a lot of losses in the...

