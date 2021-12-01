NorthShore Workers Denied Injunction In Vax Mandate Suit

By Celeste Bott (December 1, 2021, 4:02 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday refused to grant a preliminary injunction to more than a dozen NorthShore University HealthSystem employees with religious objections to getting COVID-19 vaccines, saying their alleged injury is compensable through damages and they therefore don't face irreparable harm. U.S. District Judge John F. Kness said although the proposed class of NorthShore employees had shown some likelihood of success on the merits of their claims that they are being discriminated against for their religious objections to getting COVID-19 vaccines, he can't grant their bid for an injunction preserving the status quo as the case moves forward because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS