Apple Gets Coronavirus Tracker's App Store Suit Thrown Out

By Christopher Cole (December 1, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- Apple has persuaded a California federal judge to toss antitrust claims from a coronavirus tracking service that accused the tech giant of unlawfully barring its software from the iPhone App Store. U.S. District Judge Edward M, Chen said the $200 billion suit against Apple, in which several app developers led by Coronavirus Reporter sought a permanent injunction to prevent Apple from "denying developers access" to the smartphone app market, failed to meet "threshold conditions" to move forward. Specifically, the judge agreed with Apple that the developers failed to adequately explain the market or allege an antitrust injury. Judge Chen said the...

