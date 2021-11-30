Justices Open To Emotional Distress Damages In Bias Row

By Britain Eakin (November 30, 2021, 7:26 PM EST) -- A majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared open Tuesday to siding with a blind and deaf woman who claims the Fifth Circuit wrongly affirmed the denial of her request for emotional distress damages after a physical therapy clinic refused to provide a sign language interpreter. The high court was considering whether Jane Cummings is entitled to damages for emotional distress under various federal civil rights laws, like the Rehabilitation Act and the Affordable Care Act, for what she said amounted to intentional disability discrimination by Premier Rehab Keller PLLC. Since the clinic takes federal money in the form of Medicare...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS