What Justices' Groundwater Ruling Means For State Disputes

By Robin Craig (December 1, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- On Nov. 22, in 12 pages, the U.S. Supreme Court decided its first-ever interstate groundwater dispute, Mississippi v. Tennessee. The court's message to Mississippi was simple: States don't own resources like groundwater that flow between states. Instead, states have to share those resources. As a result, Mississippi's claim for $615 million in damages because Tennessee "stole" Mississippi's groundwater was, without much fanfare, dismissed. Nevertheless, for such a short opinion, the decision could have long-ranging effects on interstate water negotiations for at least the rest of the century. Its influence is likely to be particularly acute in states where groundwater is becoming...

