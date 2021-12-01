NBT Bank To Pay $5.7M In Overdraft Fee Class Action Deal

By Katryna Perera (December 1, 2021, 7:58 PM EST) -- A proposed class of NBT Bank NA customers asked a New York federal judge Tuesday for preliminary approval of a $5.7 million settlement that will end a suit accusing the bank of wrongfully applying overdraft fees for bank account transactions. Under the settlement terms, NBT will make a cash payment of $4.25 million and will agree to forgive or waive an additional $1.5 million in uncollected overdraft fees. The settlement class is defined as all current and former customers of NBT with consumer checking accounts who were charged a relevant fee between Dec. 4, 2013, and Nov. 30, 2021. According to...

