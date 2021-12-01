Chancery Tosses Most Counts Aimed At Vaccine Firm Insiders

By Leslie Pappas (December 1, 2021, 4:07 PM EST) -- Stockholders of California biotech firm Vaxart Inc. who alleged that company directors and a large shareholder wrongly profited from nonpublic information about efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine have had the majority of their lawsuit in Delaware's Chancery Court dismissed. In an opinion late Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti rejected three of the five counts in the suit, tossing a breach of fiduciary duty claim against Vaxart directors and an unjust enrichment count and breach of fiduciary duty claim against hedge fund Armistice Capital LLC, rejecting the investors' assertion that it was a controlling shareholder. Two claims remain for unjust...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS