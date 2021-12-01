Latham, Pillsbury Rep 3D Printing Biz's $974M Go-Public Deal

By McCord Pagan (December 1, 2021, 3:10 PM EST) -- Industrial 3D printing business Essentium said Wednesday it's going public with blank-check company Atlantic Coastal at a pro forma enterprise value of $974 million and in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP. Essentium Inc. said in a joint statement with Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. that the deal is expected to deliver up to $346 million in net proceeds and involves a $40 million private investment in public equity component including the management team of Atlantic Coastal and BASF, Atalaya and Apeiron. "Essentium is transforming the future landscape of supply chains by delivering truly...

