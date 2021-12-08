Former Mozambican Minister Fights $2B Debt Scandal Case

By Silvia Martelli (December 8, 2021, 6:48 PM GMT) -- Mozambique's former deputy finance minister has hit back at shipbuilder Privinvest, denying that she took bribes through an Abu Dhabi-based company, after it was roped into litigation over a $2 billion corruption scandal. In her High Court defense filed on Nov. 30, which has now been made public, Isaltina Lucas rejected accusations by Privinvest Shipbuilding SAL that she took bribes while working for the country's treasury department on a maritime project. Lucas said in her defense that she "has not at any time engaged in any wrongful, unlawful or actionable behavior." Privinvest accused Lucas of taking kickbacks. In its additional claims,...

