Latham, Skadden Lead SPAC Deal For $1.3B Energy Co. Voltus

By Benjamin Horney (December 1, 2021, 10:57 AM EST) -- Distributed energy firm Voltus will go public at a roughly $1.3 billion equity value by merging with special purpose acquisition vehicle Broadscale Acquisition Corp., the companies said Wednesday, in an agreement built by Latham and Skadden. The deal calls for San Francisco-based Voltus Inc. to merge with Broadscale Acquisition Corp., with the resulting entity being called Voltus Technologies Inc. and trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "VLTS," according to a statement. Voltus provides a software technology platform that it says saves customers money by helping manage distributed energy resources, examples of which include solar energy systems and electric vehicle...

