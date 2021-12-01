CVS Must Face Illinois Suit Over Repeated Robocalls

By Lauraann Wood (December 1, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- CVS Pharmacy Inc. can't escape a proposed class action accusing the pharmacy retailer of placing unlawful prerecorded robocalls with consumers, an Illinois federal judge said, rejecting the company's argument that the court lacked subject matter jurisdiction over the dispute. CVS must face consumer Robert Dorfman's lawsuit under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act because even though the U.S. Supreme Court found a TCPA amendment to be unconstitutional and severed it from the law in 2020, the provision under which CVS is allegedly liable has remained enforceable, U.S. District Judge Ulysses Valderrama said Tuesday. Congress amended the TCPA to allow robocalls for federally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS