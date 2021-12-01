Marine Insurers Get OK To Transfer Crew Disease Claims

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 1, 2021, 5:08 PM GMT) -- A London court signed off Wednesday the transfer of insurance liabilities totaling tens of millions of dollars, covering occupational diseases suffered by ship crew members, from a marine insurer to a company that specializes in acquiring run-off claims. Judge Joanna Smith said at the High Court that she felt comfortable sanctioning the transfer plan between the United Kingdom Mutual Steam Ship Assurance Association Ltd. and R & Q Gamma Company Ltd. after reading the evidence of an independent expert with care, alongside the reports of the regulators. "I accept the evidence that the scheme will have no material adverse effect on...

