Cargo Co. Can't Avoid Payout In $7.7M Pirate Ransom Case

By Joanne Faulkner (December 1, 2021, 7:19 PM GMT) -- A commodity trading company will have to cover some of the $7.7 million ransom paid to secure the release of a ship from Somali pirates after an English appeals court ruled Wednesday that no contract agreement existed to shield them from the cost. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel unanimously agreed that the bills of lading did not exclude Gunvor International BV from having to share in losses suffered as a result of the ship being captured. There were no insurance provisions which prevented the shipowners from being able to ask Gunvor International, from contributing, the judges said. Additionally, the risk...

