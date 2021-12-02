McNees Wallace Adds 8-Atty Firm To Launch Pittsburgh Office

By Jack Rodgers (December 2, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC has absorbed western Pennsylvania construction, real estate and corporate-focused boutique Blumling & Gusky LLP and used that firm's eight attorneys to form a branch in Pittsburgh. The group of attorneys makes up the first McNees Wallace office in western Pennsylvania. Michael D. Klein and David A. Levine join the firm as member attorneys, while Blumling & Gusky founding partner Robert J. Blumling, Ross A. Giorgianni, Lyndall J. Huggler and Amanda B. Kraft join the firm as of counsel. Those attorneys are part of McNeese Wallace's real estate, and construction and procurement law practices. In addition, Blumling and Huggler join...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS