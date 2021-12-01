Too Late To Add IRS Agents To ICE Raid Suit, Feds Say

By Jennifer Doherty (December 1, 2021, 6:51 PM EST) -- More than three dozen current and former Internal Revenue Service agents have urged a Tennessee federal judge to toss newly added claims against them in a suit over a 2018 meatpacking plant raid, arguing that the deadline to include them has passed. In their memorandum Tuesday, the 37 IRS agents urged the court to drop them from a class action alleging that federal agents unlawfully targeted Latino workers during the raid at Southeastern Provisions LLC, which initially resulted in 104 arrests but led to only 11 unlawful employment charges. The workers have repeatedly acknowledged the IRS' involvement in the raid, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS