NJ Town Wins Ruling To Avoid 92-Unit Senior Facility

By Bill Wichert (December 1, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court affirmed a zoning board's rejection of a developer's plan to replace a banquet hall with a 92-unit assisted living facility in Verona, saying Wednesday that the proposal was at odds with the township's vision for its downtown business area. Ruling in a lawsuit filed by Kensington Senior Development LLC, the appellate panel upheld a trial court ruling backing the decision of Verona's Zoning Board of Adjustment to deny Kensington's bid to construct the facility for senior citizens in a township section where it was not permitted. Verona's master plan calls for retail stores, restaurants and other...

