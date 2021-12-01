Reps. Float Bill To Foster Indigenous Economic Development

By Andrew Westney (December 1, 2021, 5:48 PM EST) -- Rep. Norma J. Torres, D-Calif., and Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., have introduced a bipartisan bill to spur federally recognized Native American tribes to trade and invest with other Indigenous groups throughout the Western Hemisphere. The lawmakers introduced the new bill, dubbed the Indigenous Peoples Exchange and Economic Cooperation Act, on Tuesday, the last day of Native American Heritage Month, to "promote cross-investments and export opportunities" between Native American tribes and Indigenous peoples in the hemisphere, according to a statement from the lawmakers. The bill would set aside $3 million to support "sustainable natural resource management, agricultural development, timber, fish and other seafood,"...

