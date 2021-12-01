Travis Scott Insurers May Bristle At Paying For Defense

By Angela Childers (December 1, 2021, 8:14 PM EST) -- Now that Travis Scott has hired O'Melveny & Myers LLP to defend him in the aftermath of the deadly Astroworld event, experts are speculating how the defense will portray the musician and how insurers will respond to the inevitable claims. O'Melveny confirmed Tuesday that the firm would represent Scott, who now faces 246 lawsuits filed in state court in Harris County, Texas, after a crowd of 50,000 rushed the stage during his Nov. 5 performance at Houston's NRG Park. While a spokesman at O'Melveny said Tuesday that veteran litigator Daniel Petrocelli, who will lead Scott's defense, is not conducting interviews at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS