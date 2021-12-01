Fed. Circ. Won't Let Moderna Undo Rulings Tied To COVID Vax

By Tiffany Hu (December 1, 2021, 9:59 PM EST) -- Moderna was dealt a loss in a patent fight against Arbutus Biopharma over vaccine delivery technology when the Federal Circuit ruled Wednesday that Moderna lacked standing in one case partly because it hadn't developed the COVID-19 vaccine at the time of the appeal. In the first of two precedential opinions, a three-judge panel upheld the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board's invalidation of an Arbutus patent, U.S. Patent No. 9,364,435, as anticipated but not obvious. The panel said Moderna lacked standing to appeal the board's nonobviousness finding because the drugmaker failed to show how it was injured by the validity of...

