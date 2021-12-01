Limetree Bay Names Winning Bidder In Ch. 11 Refinery Sale

By Vince Sullivan (December 1, 2021, 3:46 PM EST) -- Limetree Bay Refining LLC settled on a $33 million bid to acquire its troubled Caribbean oil refinery and resume its operations, filing papers late Tuesday in Texas bankruptcy court that call for a sale hearing to approve the deal next week. In its filings, Limetree Bay identified St. Croix Energy LLLP as the buyer that emerged from an auction last month, saying that operations at the refinery would continue after environmental regulators shut it down earlier this year. "The St. Croix transaction is structured as an asset sale with an expected continuation of the business operations as a going concern upon...

