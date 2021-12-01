NJ Diocese Fights Bid To Value Sex Abuse Claims In Ch. 11

By Ryan Harroff (December 1, 2021, 7:29 PM EST) -- A bankrupt New Jersey Catholic diocese on Wednesday slammed a creditor committee's bid to suss out the value of hundreds of clergy sex abuse claims in its Chapter 11 process, calling the hearing motion "disingenuous" and "a transparent attempt to avoid the inevitable plan confirmation hearings." The Diocese of Camden told the bankruptcy court it should approve the Chapter 11 plan quickly rather than holding off while the Tort Claimant Creditors Committee evaluates more than 300 abuse claims. The diocese argued that its proposed plan already includes an estimation of those claims between $32 million and $35 million. The brief in...

