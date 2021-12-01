Bank Can't Try To Toss $25.8M Fraud Claims Before Stay Bid

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 1, 2021, 9:24 PM GMT) -- A London judge Wednesday rejected a bid by a Liechtenstein bank accused of defrauding a Ukrainian bank's creditors of $25.8 million to proceed with its application to have the litigation tossed before its bid to stay the case for arbitration, saying to do so would be illogical. High Court Master Julia Clark rejected arguments from Bank Frick & Co. AG, an independent family-run bank incorporated in Liechtenstein, that its stay application would be more complex and time-consuming than its summary judgment application, and therefore the easier hearing should go first. "Since the SJ application is expressly predicated on the outcome of...

