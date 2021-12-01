Crypto.com To Pay $216M For Pair Of Derivatives Exchanges

By Elise Hansen (December 1, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency company Crypto.com will shell out $216 million to acquire a pair of U.S.-based exchanges from U.K. financial services firm IG Group, the companies said in Wednesday announcements. Crypto.com said it will snap up North American Derivatives Exchange Inc., known as Nadex, which offers derivative products and is focused on retail investors, and Small Exchange Inc., a futures exchange that also caters to retail investors. Crypto.com said the move will help it offer derivatives and futures products to U.S. customers. Crypto.com's platform currently offers ways to buy, sell and store digital assets, as well as interest-earning products and a Visa card,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS