Anheuser-Busch Fights Union Steward's Reprisal Claim

By Emily Brill (December 1, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- Anheuser-Busch has asked an Ohio federal judge to toss a claim that it stripped a worker of her union steward responsibilities in part because she received workers' compensation benefits, saying the worker missed a deadline for including that allegation in her discrimination and workplace retaliation suit. If Mary Behnke wanted to lodge a viable claim of workers' compensation retaliation against Anheuser-Busch, she would have needed to sue last summer instead of this summer, the brewing company said Tuesday. "This lawsuit was filed on Aug. 6, 2021, more than one year past the July 29, 2020, deadline," Anheuser-Busch said in a motion...

