Fox Rothschild Snares Buchalter IP Specialist In LA

By James Mills (December 3, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has grabbed an intellectual property specialist from Buchalter PC to join the firm's Los Angeles office as a partner. Kari L. Barnes, who spent seven years at Buchalter in the firm's Orange County office, specializes in patent infringement and advises companies on creating and maintaining both foreign and domestic patents. She also advises clients on intellectual property and regulatory compliance issues that arise in connection with government contracts. Her clients have received grants or contracts from governmental entities like NASA, the U.S. Defense Department, Jet Propulsion Laboratories and the National Institutes of Health. "I'm very excited by what...

