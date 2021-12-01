Kirkland Adds Prominent DOJ Atty To Antitrust Practice In DC

By Hailey Konnath (December 1, 2021, 9:13 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP has added a leading U.S. Department of Justice antitrust attorney to its Washington, D.C., office, the firm said Wednesday. Scott Scheele, who was with the DOJ's antitrust division for more than 25 years, has joined Kirkland as a partner in its antitrust and competition practice group, according to a statement. During his time with the Justice Department, he held leadership positions including chief of the Antitrust Division's media, entertainment and communications section. Scheele told Law360 on Wednesday that he had a great experience at the DOJ but felt it was time to seek out new challenges and...

