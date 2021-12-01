Kirby To Pay $15M To Settle Oil Spill Pollution Claims

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (December 1, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- Kirby Corp. on Tuesday agreed to pay $15.3 million to resolve pollution claims stemming from a 4,000-barrel oil spill in the Houston Ship Channel in March 2014. The federal government and Texas said in a complaint that Kirby Inland Marine LP violated the Oil Pollution Act through its actions leading up to the approximately 168,000-gallon spill that spread oil down the state's coastline. In a consent decree, Kirby did not admit liability but agreed to pay up to settle the case. "All oil transporters must take care to operate safely and prevent spills into our nation's waters," Assistant Attorney General Todd...

