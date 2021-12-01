Caesars Hit With ADA Suit From Ex-Sportsbook Cashier

By Rachel Scharf (December 1, 2021, 3:50 PM EST) -- Caesars Entertainment violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and New Jersey state law by refusing to provide a more comfortable chair to a sportsbook cashier suffering from arthritis, according to a federal suit filed Wednesday. Joseph Pugliese said he worked since October 2020 as a cashier and ticket writer at the Oceanport, New Jersey, location of British bookmaker William Hill, which was rebranded as Caesars Sportsbook as part of a $4 billion acquisition this April. But Pugliese was forced to quit his job in January after his repeated requests for reasonable accommodations fell "on deaf ears," the former employee said....

