5th Circ. Says Construction Co. On Hook For OSHA Violation

By Katie Buehler (December 2, 2021, 5:33 PM EST) -- A split Fifth Circuit panel has affirmed a $35,000 Occupational Safety and Health Administration fine against a Texas highway construction business, finding the company can be held liable for a project foreman's willful disregard of job site safety measures. In a published opinion released Wednesday, the 2-1 panel upheld a determination by the Occupational Safety & Health Review Commission that Angel Brothers Enterprises Ltd. should be on the hook for the fine. The majority held that the review commission, which decides challenges to OSHA fines, properly extended fault to the company based on the foreman's disregard for orders he received to...

