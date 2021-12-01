Construction Co. Must Pay Up In ERISA Case

By Grace Elletson (December 1, 2021, 7:29 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal judge on Wednesday ordered a construction company to pay more than $90,000 in damages and benefits that it neglected to pay into its workers' union fringe benefits fund as required by their collective bargaining agreement. U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim ruled that construction company Builders Alliance and its owner, Donald C. Speese, failed to show that it did not owe tens of thousands of dollars in fringe benefits that the trustees of several carpenters benefit funds claimed in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit that it hadn't paid. The company argued that it only owed a...

