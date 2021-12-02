Mass. City Charged Pot Co. Illegal Fees To Open, Suit Claims

By Sarah Jarvis (December 2, 2021, 5:26 PM EST) -- The city of Gloucester, Massachusetts, charged a cannabis business nearly half a million dollars in illegal impact fees, per a lawsuit related to an ongoing fight over whether local communities in the state hold too much power in regulating the marijuana industry. HVV Massachusetts Inc. filed suit against the city and its mayor, Sefatia Romeo Theken, in Massachusetts state court on Nov. 24, alleging the city insisted on community impact fees well above the statutory limit when the parties were negotiating a required "host community agreement." The company said it has been forced to pay more than $491,000 in improper fees,...

