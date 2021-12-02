Classwide Deal Complicates CaptureRx Breach Venue Fight

By Allison Grande (December 2, 2021, 11:04 PM EST) -- The disclosure of a tentative classwide settlement of sprawling litigation over a data breach at pharmacy benefits manager CaptureRX sparked confusion at a consolidation hearing Thursday, with co-defendant Walmart and plaintiffs pushing for centralization in Missouri admitting to having little knowledge of the deal, which was revealed by counsel leading several Texas suits. During a hearing Thursday morning, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation considered a request by a plaintiff pressing a putative class action in the Western District of Missouri to consolidate in that court 10 suits filed in six districts over a data breach at CaptureRX that exposed...

