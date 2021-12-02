How To Fix Discrimination Issues In SE Power Market Plan

By Carolyn Berry and Galen Erickson (December 2, 2021, 10:10 PM EST) -- The Southeast Energy Exchange Market went into effect on Oct. 12,[1] and the corresponding revisions to the jurisdictional transmission tariffs were approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in a majority vote on Nov. 8.[2] All regulatory approvals required to implement SEEM are now complete. But even though SEEM members have a green light to proceed, the SEEM construct remains vulnerable to legal challenges related to discriminatory transmission access. Potential discrimination is a real concern, because SEEM lacks mechanisms such as representative governance, stakeholder processes and an independent market monitor that could detect and correct discrimination should it arise. Background...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS