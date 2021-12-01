Ga. Sues DOJ For Info On Its 'Targeted' Voting Law Challenge

By Rosie Manins (December 1, 2021, 6:49 PM EST) -- Georgia and its top election official sued the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday, wanting to know why it chose to challenge the state's controversial new voting law and not similar laws enacted elsewhere. Georgia and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sought in a District of Columbia federal court to compel the government to provide records about its discussions with outside individuals and entities in regard to Senate Bill 202, which prompted a DOJ lawsuit in Georgia in June. The Peach State and Raffensperger said they should be able to find out, through the Freedom of Information Act, whether the government is...

