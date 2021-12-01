Buchanan Ingersoll Atty Gets Fees In Malpractice Suit

By Carolina Bolado (December 1, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that a Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC attorney who dodged legal malpractice claims from a prominent Miami developer can collect attorney fees and costs under the state's offer-of-judgment statute. Florida's Third District Court of Appeal affirmed the award of attorney fees and costs to Buchanan Ingersoll partner Richard A. Morgan, who had made a settlement offer to former client Avra Jain earlier in the litigation before he won on summary judgment. Jain argues that Morgan, not the firm, made the settlement offer to her, and because he himself never incurred any attorney fees, he is...

