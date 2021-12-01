House Passes Judicial Stock Disclosure Bill

By James Arkin (December 1, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed legislation Wednesday that would impose stricter stock disclosure requirements on federal judges, including the creation of a searchable online database of judicial financial disclosure forms. The Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act of 2021 passed 422-4. Companion legislation was introduced in the Senate in October by a bipartisan group that included Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the committee's top Republican. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., the House Judiciary Committee chairman, said in a speech on the House floor that infrequency of financial disclosures and inaccessibility of the...

