Cole, Mintz Levin Steer $84M Boston-Area Multi-Housing Sale

By Andrew McIntyre (December 1, 2021, 6:35 PM EST) -- Cole Schotz represented Invictus Real Estate Partners in connection with its $84.35 million purchase of a Revere, Massachusetts, apartment complex from Mintz Levin-counseled Westbrook Partners, a matter sell-side broker Jones Lang LaSalle announced Wednesday. The deal is for Eliot on Ocean, which has 194 units. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. also helped Invictus Real Estate Partners LLC land $60.9 million in acquisition financing from Barings LLC, which had counsel on the loan from Day Pitney LLP. Invictus Real Estate Partners, a real estate private equity shop, is based in New York. "We are very pleased to acquire an institutional-quality asset in this...

