Lawmakers Urge VA To Let Vets Access Medical Pot

By Katryna Perera (December 2, 2021, 3:24 PM EST) -- The chairs of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus urged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to implement a policy allowing veterans to access medical cannabis, saying the agency has "no time to waste" given the "staggering" statistics of veteran suicides and opioid use. The four co-chairs of the caucus — Rep. David P. Joyce, R-Ohio, Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., Rep. Don Young, R-Ark., and Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif. — sent a letter to the VA on Wednesday asking the agency to act swiftly and change its policy on medical cannabis use. The co-chairs cited numerous statistics and research in their letter, noting...

