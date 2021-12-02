6th Circ. Affirms No Intervention In Flint Water Deal

By Jonathan Capriel (December 2, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit Court has affirmed a lower court's decision not to allow state court plaintiffs to intervene in the $626 million federal settlement over the Flint, Michigan, toxic water crisis. The state plaintiffs — known as the Collins plaintiffs — could not show that the lower court abused its discretion when deciding that they could not stop the federal settlement even though it is somewhat related to their case, the three-judge panel said on Wednesday. "In their appeal, the Collins Plaintiffs simply reiterate their merits arguments about the proposed Settlement Agreement, and do not point to any abuse of discretion,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS