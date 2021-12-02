Quinn Emanuel Snags SS&C Technologies Holdings' CLO

By Madison Arnold (December 2, 2021, 4:12 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has snagged a new financial litigation attorney with the hiring of SS&C Technologies Holdings' chief legal officer and head of mergers and acquisitions. Quinn Emanuel announced Wednesday that it hired Joseph Frank as a partner for its Miami and New York offices. He spent the last four years at the $20 billion global provider of software and services to the financial industry, according to the firm. "Joe is a great addition. He is a veteran litigator with deep substantive and tactical experience in complex disputes," said Quinn Emanuel's founder John B. Quinn in an email....

