FERC Can't Claim Authority Over LNG Facility, DC Circ. Told

By Keith Goldberg (December 2, 2021, 9:11 PM EST) -- New Fortress Energy Inc. on Wednesday urged the D.C. Circuit to undo the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's assertion that it had jurisdiction over the company's liquefied natural gas facility in Puerto Rico, saying the agency wrongly rewrote its own precedent. New Fortress is challenging FERC's 2020 determination, reaffirmed in July, that it had Natural Gas Act jurisdiction over the company's LNG import facility because it has a pipeline that sends gas from the facility to a gas-fired power plant next door operated by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority. New Fortress disputes that the 75-foot-pipe in question is a "pipeline" for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS