Energy Policy To Watch In 2022

By Keith Goldberg (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- Climate change and clean energy development will remain Biden administration priorities in 2022 with further regulation and executive orders, but expecting similar moves from Capitol Hill may be too optimistic. Energy attorneys are expecting federal agencies to take actions to curb greenhouse gas emissions as well as boost development of transmission and other electricity infrastructure. But with Democrats holding a slender majority in Congress and midterm elections looming, more major legislation, such as the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act enacted last fall, will be a tough sell. The $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act, for one, stalled in the Senate...

