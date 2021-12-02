House Passes Bill Allowing Feds To Hold Tribal Lands In Trust

By Humberto J. Rocha (December 2, 2021, 4:02 PM EST) -- For the first time, the House of Representatives passed a bill that would ensure that tribal trust lands retain their status under the federal government, reaffirming the authority of the Secretary of the Interior to take land into trust for Native American tribes. Co-sponsored by Reps. Tom Cole, R-Okla., Betty McCollum, D-Minn., and Sharice Davids, D-Kan., H.R. 4352 was approved by the House on Wednesday in a 302-127 bipartisan vote. According to Cole's office, the bill has been introduced in every Congress over the last decade to amend the Indian Reorganization Act in an attempt to supersede Carcieri v. Salazar, a...

