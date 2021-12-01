Shopify Hosts, Aids 'Textbook Pirates,' Publishers Say

By Lauren Berg (December 1, 2021, 11:32 PM EST) -- A group of educational publishers on Wednesday sued Shopify Inc. in Virginia federal court, alleging the e-commerce company knowingly hosts and enables shop owners to sell pirated digital copies of the publishers' textbooks, test packets and solution materials. The publishers said they have repeatedly asked Shopify to remove "textbook pirate" shops that use its online tools to sell unauthorized copies of their published works, but that the e-commerce company doesn't enforce its policies that prohibit the sale of products that infringe others' intellectual property. "Shopify not only provides its repeat-infringer subscribers with the tools they need to run their illegal businesses,...

