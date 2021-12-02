Tabloid Loses Appeal In Markle's Letter Privacy Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 2, 2021, 4:18 PM GMT) -- An appeals court ruled on Thursday against a tabloid that printed extracts from a letter Meghan Markle wrote to her estranged father, saying the violation to her privacy was disproportionate to support assertions that she'd sent him a loving message. The Court of Appeal has upheld an earlier ruling rejecting assertions from the publisher of a tabloid, which claimed that it could prove at trial that Meghan Markle had given up her right to privacy. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) The Court of Appeal upheld an earlier ruling rejecting assertions from the publisher of The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline. The publisher claimed...

